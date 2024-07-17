Johnny Depp And Yulia Vlasova Are Casually Dating; Source Confirms They Are ‘Absolutely Not’ Engaged

Johnny Depp may be exploring love again with Russian model Yulia Vlasova, but the actor is “absolutely not” engaged to her, a source confirmed to People. The rumors of the relatively new couple’s engagement took flight after Vlasova posted a picture with an engagement ring emoji on a champagne glass while having a meal on a plane on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 11. The same day, Depp and Vlasova were papped together at a heliport in London.

People, citing a source, previously reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 61, and Vlasova, 29, are currently in the casual dating phase of their relationship and only see each other here and there. The publication’s source also confirmed that the couple has not yet used boyfriend-girlfriend labels.

Johnny Deep's life lately: Exploring his and Yulia Vlasova’s acquaintance

Johnny’s relationship with Yulia comes two years after his infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he was awarded $10.4 million in damages.

Following the trial, the Hollywood star has kept a relatively low profile, preferring to keep his base in England because it allows him to live a more normal and low-key life. While the actor does not mind being surrounded by his admirers in the States, Depp told Somerset Life Magazine in April 2023 that it sometimes gets a little too crowded. “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top,” he explained of his decision to set up residence in England.

As for his relationship with Yulia, although the model has shared several pictures with the star on her Instagram in recent months, including one where she called the actor incredibly talented and inspiring, per Daily Mail, the pair appears to be keeping their relationship under wraps.

Vlasova, per The Standard, owns a makeup and hairstyling studio in Prague. She reportedly crossed paths with Depp for the first time there during the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021. In July, the duo were again seen in Prague at a concert organized for the actor's late friend, musician Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp is currently focused on his health and well-being: Source

The star, who previously dated supermodel Kate Moss and actress Winona Ryder, among other high-profile names, was married to Lori Anne Allison in the ‘80s and later to Amber Heard between 2015 and 2017. He and actress Vanessa Paradis, who share two children—daughter Lily-Rose, 25, and son Jack, 22—were together for 14 years before they split in 2012.

In May, a source told People that the actor is currently prioritizing his health and well-being while living in London, as he surrounds himself with good energy and a good group of people. “He is feeling better about where he is in life,” the tipster added.

On the work front, since his defamation case against Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse, Johnny Depp has taken on new projects and toured with his band.

