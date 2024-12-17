Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Britney Spears’ Biopic, The Woman In Me

Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed director behind the hit adaptation of Wicked, is now setting his sights on a Britney Spears biopic. Chu, known for his work on musicals such as In the Heights and Step Up, has shared his admiration for the pop icon and plans to give her story the thoughtful treatment it deserves.

Jon M. Chu has been a Britney Spears fan for years, attending her shows and following her journey closely. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chu shared, “I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to.”

Chu believes Spears’ life story is one that resonates with a generation. He shared, “She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly.”

The Britney Spears biopic is still in its early stages. According to Chu, a writer has not yet been hired, and the script has not been written. However, the project’s vision is already taking shape.

Chu said to Deadline, “Being around this culture, how they treat their stars, and as young people, young women, and what we ask of them, I think is dangerous. And we sort of ignore it.”

Chu also praised Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, as a key source of inspiration for the film. He recommended the audiobook, narrated by Michelle Williams, calling it incredible and fascinating.

While Jon M. Chu could not confirm Britney Spears’ direct involvement in the biopic, he left the door open for collaboration. Spears also mentioned Chu in an Instagram post, fueling speculation about her connection to the project.

“You’ll have to ask Britney what she meant by all of that, but she wrote my name in one of her Instagrams or tweets,” Chu said. “That’s an honor. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways.”

Spears’ social media post also sparked questions about her potential involvement in Chu’s adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. However, Chu remained tight-lipped, saying, “I’ll let it be a mystery on her part, but I’m excited to work with her.”

