Josh O’Connor Reveals How He Got Spoiled On Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Sets
Josh O’Connor recently opened up about how he experienced a “suite” life while filming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film also stars Daniel Craig.
Meanwhile, one of its stars, Josh O'Connor, recently opened up about getting spoiled on the set of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
In a conversation with his co-star and the lead actor of the franchise, Daniel Craig, for Variety, O’Connor reflected on his time filming the highly anticipated Netflix feature.
The two actors have been busy portraying their respective characters this past summer. Speaking about his experience living in trailers during production, the Challengers actor shared his thoughts, “That’s the best trailer I’ve ever had in my life. It’s better than my flat in London.”
He also mentioned spending a lot of time knocking on the Quantum of Solace actor’s door.
For those who may not know, Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, the famous private detective, in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. According to Netflix, the case Blanc will be solving this time is described as “the most dangerous case yet” of his career.
Besides The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor and Josh O’Connor, the feature also stars big names such as Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin along with Cailee Spaeny, as well as Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.
However, this is not the first time the franchise has assembled a star-studded cast.
For the first-ever Knives Out film, the filmmakers brought together Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and LaKeith Stanfield.
Similarly, for the 2022 sequel, Edward Norton took on a major role alongside Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, and even Ethan Hawke.
