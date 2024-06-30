Kerry Washington Reveals Shooting Knives Out 3 Has Been 'Lot Of Fun' For Her; Calls It 'Summer Camp For Movie-Making

Famous American actress Kerry Washington, who is worldwide known for starring as Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal, is excited to dive into her murder mystery role!

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE about joining Winx Health, a Gen Z sexual and vaginal health brand, the 47-year-old actress also shares her excitement about starring in the upcoming Knives Out 3.

Kerry Washington excited for Wake Up Dead Man- A Knives Out Mystery

Ray movie star Kerry Washington finds it exciting to star in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, saying it feels like summer camp for movie-making. She feels honored that director Rian Johnson chose her for the role and is thrilled to work with old friends like Glenn Close and Josh Brolin and new friends like Josh O'Connor.

"So I think it's going to be a lot of fun," adds Kerry Washington. Knives Out 3 is currently in production. The sequel was announced in March 2021, with Netflix acquiring the rights to the murder mystery franchise in a reported 400 million USD deal, covering a second and third film.

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out sequel

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming film following Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).

Joining Washington in the cast are new members Andrew Scott from Fleabag and Cailee Spaeny from Priscilla. The film is in its early stages, and Washington tells PEOPLE she can't reveal if filming has begun yet. "The NDA for this is very strict. I'm afraid to say anything," she says. Knives Out 3 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

