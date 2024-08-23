Glenn Close Gives a Glimpse Into Knives Out 3; Calls It the 'Best Experience' of Her Life

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a highly anticipated film, has been made known to us by Glenn Close. At 77 years of age, Close took the lead in this new edition of the Knives Out sequel after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery did well in 2022. In recent interviews, Close has expressed her enthusiasm regarding the production process, stating that it was "one of the best experiences of my life."

She is currently filming in London under Rian Johnson’s direction, who is responsible for the Knives Out series. While speaking about working with Johnson, she couldn’t contain herself, describing him as such a fine human being—kind, brilliant, and someone with a great laugh. This film project encompasses such virtues; she might be having some anticipations concerning working with Johnson and other people on set.

“He's such a fine human being. He's kind; he's brilliant. He has a great laugh!”

The Wake Up Dead Man movie is the third in the series of Knives Out films, and fans are eagerly waiting for more information about its story. Even though exact details are being kept under wraps, an earlier clip gives a hint that the film might feature detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, facing his most dangerous case yet. The actor, famous for portraying James Bond, will once again step into the character of the cunning sleuth but this time with longer hair.

Rian Johnson recently shared on social media a black-and-white photograph of Craig dressed as a detective. This picture has only served to heighten the excitement surrounding the film. For this particular sequel, Johnson has brought together some of Hollywood’s finest performers, including Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner, among others.

Close is very excited about one scene she has been shooting recently where every cast member will be in one room. She could not provide any further elaborations regarding the specifics of it; however, she was enthusiastic to discover how all their performances would gel together, calling it so much fun.

“This coming two weeks, we have scenes where all of us are in the same room, and I just can't wait to see what he does, what he does and what she does. It's so much fun.”

However, she finds solace in her devoted dog, Pip, who keeps her company while on set. Close calls Pip little Pippi and says that he helps to cure her homesickness and to make her feel at ease when she is away.

In the future, other films featuring Close are already being produced. Her film, The Deliverance, is currently showing in theaters and will be available on Netflix on August 30th. Also, Brothers will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 17, following its theatrical release on October 10. She is also involved in other projects, such as The Summer Book and Back in Action. After the filming of Wake Up Dead Man, Close intends to take time off to recuperate from the demanding shoots. This summer, she will go with Annie to Italy and then return home to Connecticut, where she can reconnect with her siblings.

She has found her involvement in the production of Wake Up Dead Man deeply satisfying. Her enthusiasm for the project and the chance to work with an outstanding cast and crew attest to her dedication to the acting profession. Finally, fans are eagerly waiting for another Knives Out sequel, which she describes as one that has a lot of significance attached because it features a fantastic role for herself.

