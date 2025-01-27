Justin Baldoni's Mother Says ‘Justice and Truth Will Shine’ Amid Actor’s Legal Battle With Blake Lively; DEETS Inside

Justin Baldoni’s mother Sharon penned a lengthy supportive message on her Instagram amid the actor’s legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively. The actor-director turned 41 on January 24 and his mother shared a birthday tribute praising Baldoni. But slyly mentioned a line about “justice and truth” amid the heated legal back and forth.

The post included several snaps of the mother-son duo flashing huge smiles as they sat on a bench. Sharon revealed that the picture was taken on the sets of his hit CW series Jane The Virgin while filming the finale. “Happy Birthday Justin. Remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending,” she captioned the post.

She gushed over the loving atmosphere of the series’s set, presumably indicating the contrast to the drama surrounding the Colleen Hoover adaptation. She remembered the set as a place where love, joy, kindness, and integrity permeated the hearts of the cast and crew.

Sharon emphasized how some moments in life bring happiness while some bring surprises, possibly referring to the ongoing legal drama. "As you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity,” the feng shui designer added.

The proud mom concluded the message by wishing him a happy birthday and showering her blessings. Apart from Baldoni’s mother, his sister Sara and wife Emily also shared messages of support on his 41st birthday.

Emily took to social media to share a post of her and the actor-director with their two kids Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7. “Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again,” she wrote while wishing him on his birthday.

His sister also shared a heartfelt tribute gushing over the love he embodies, his dedication to truth, and his connection to god. “I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time,” she added.