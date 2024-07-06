Kate Middleton And Prince William Donate To People Affected By Hurricane Beryl In The Caribbean; Details Inside

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped in to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean. In response to the deadly Category 4 storm that has claimed at least ten lives, the royal couple has donated private funds. During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee tour in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the area. Over the eight-day tour around Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, the couple reportedly faced backlash for public relations gaffes and protests against British colonialism.

A private donation has been made by the 42-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales to help people in the Caribbean, as per PEOPLE. A Reuters report says at least ten people have died as a result of Hurricane Beryl hitting the Cayman Islands and Jamaica on Thursday, July 4.

On July 3, nine people had been killed in the hurricane - three in Grenada and Carriacou, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and three in Venezuela. It was also reported Thursday that King Charles sent a message to the Caribbean people affected by Beryl.

“My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean,” the King wrote. “Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

In response to the destruction, the King expressed his admiration for people around the Caribbean who showed resilience and support. Adding his thanks to the emergency services and volunteers helping with recovery and rescue he said that this spirit has been called upon too often.

“At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated,” his message concluded.

King Charles maintains close ties with the Caribbean and here's why

It is also reported that King Charles will make a charitable donation to the recovery and relief efforts in the region. As well as being informed of all developments, he has asked to speak with regional leaders to express his sympathies.

King Charles maintains close ties with the Caribbean as Head of the Commonwealth. There are 13 Commonwealth member countries in the Caribbean and Americas, according to the Commonwealth website, and Charles is also the head of state in Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, St Christopher and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia.

