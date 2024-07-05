Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Fans For 'Good Vibes And Prayers'; Updates 'Hurricane Beryl Has Passed'

Sheryl Lee Ralph is grateful that Hurricane Beryl has passed. The actress and her family are in Jamaica right now.

The star had previously asked fans to pray for the safety of people in Jamaica. She took to X again and updated fans about the current situation. The Abbot Elementary actress also thanked fans for “Good Vibes and Prayers.” Here’s what else Sheryl Lee Ralph said about the hurricane.

Sheryl Lee Ralph thanks fans on X

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her family are in Jamaica for her son’s wedding. She previously took to X(formerly known as Twitter), to inform fans about an incoming hurricane that was about to hit Jamaica. She urged fans to pray for the people island country while the weather got worse.

Ralph shared a post on X that updated fans about her safety. The actress explained how the hurricane had passed and compared it to a Jamaican track star running off to another race. "Thank you all for your good vibes and prayers,” she continued.

She also revealed that the region she was in wasn’t hit. The star pointed out that the region of Carriacou would need help following the destruction that the hurricane caused.

The update was accompanied by a video of Sheryl in good spirits. The star expressed her happiness over the "return of peace." She also revealed how her house in Kingston currently has no power, “but we have life,” she added.

Advertisement

The actress previously posted a picture of a fallen tree that was “blown down” by the hurricane. She also revealed how the hurricane had "just missed" her neighbor’s house.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro's Daughter Pays Tribute to His Grandson's Leandro A Year After His Death; See Here

Sheryl Lee Ralph's son to get married

The star’s son Etienne Maurice is set to get married on July 6 in Jamaica. Etienne is best known for his work as a filmmaker and actor. He is marrying Stephanie Wash who is an ABC News journalist. The two have been romantically involved for two years. Ralph shares her son with her ex-husband Eric Maurice. The two got married in 1990 and parted ways in 2001. Maurice is a wealthy French businessman. Sheryl also shares her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice with Eric.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024: Why Did Quinta Brunson Tell Sheryl Lee Ralph To Not 'Sing As Well' On Abbot Elementary?