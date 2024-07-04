King Charles Travels To Scotland For Royal Week As Queen Camilla Gets Highest Honor Of Chivalry; Deets Here

King Charles and the royal members united for an ancient tradition during the Royal Week processions that took place in Scotland. The royal event also honored Queen Camilla and another royal with the country’s highest honor of Chivalry amidst other new installations.

Prince William accompanied his father, King Charles to Scotland, along with three other royal members for a successful Royal Week of celebrating culture, achievement, and community.

King Charles and the British Royal Family unite for Royal Week

The Thistle Service unraveled at the St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to mark the continuation of King Charles’ Royal Week on Wednesday, July 3. The procession saw the attendance of the King, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The service for new installations of The Order of the Thistle, which recognizes 16 Knights and Ladies for their national life, took place on King Charles’ second day of his annual working week in Scotland and saw Queen Camilla, 76, and Prince Edward, 60, receive the highest honor of Chivalry in the nation, per People.

The two royal members were honored alongside Baroness Black of Strome, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, and Sir Geoff Palmer. The honor comes after Prince Edward was named the Duke of Edinburgh on his birthday last year, the title their father Prince Philip once held.

Upon the Thistle Service’s commencement, the Royal Company of Archers’ Guard of Honor paid a Royal Salute to the reigning King and Queen followed by the military band playing the National Anthem.

The Thistle installation service requires the monarchs to wear a royal attire of green velvet robes, black velvet hats, and white ostrich feathers, completed by the Order of Thistle’s star with the Latin-inscribed motto, “No one harms me with impunity."

Why is the Royal Week shortened this year?

Though the Royal Week in Scotland began on Tuesday, July 2, the week is expected to be shortened due to the surprise general elections announced by PM Rishi Sunak in late May.

The royal event started with the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyrood House. The King is supposed to accept the keys to the city, followed by the Order of the Thistle celebrations.

The King and Queen are also slated to attend the 900th anniversary of Edinburgh city in 2024.

Meanwhile, the July 4 general elections in the U.K. have caused the British Royal family to postpone all their events temporarily.

The royals stand as constitutionally non-political and do not wish to attract attention to themselves during the important elections that could potentially witness the election of a new Prime Minister, per the source.

On the less sunnier side, Prince William is reportedly aiming to evict his uncle, Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge and move him into Frogmore Cottage. Royal reporter Richard Kay told Mail Online that the Prince of Wales holds a grudge against Prince Andrew because of his misdemeanor towards Kate Middleton earlier on.

However, the King and Prince William have failed to reach an agreement on the matter, even though, Queen Camilla stripped Andrew’s military titles in light of his Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2020.

