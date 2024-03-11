Kate Middleton Speaks For First Time Post Surgery; Find Out What She Said In Personal Message

Kate Middleton addressed the public for the first time after her planned abdominal surgery in January. On the occasion of Mother’s Day in the U.K., Middleton took to Instagram to post a picture with her three kids and a personalized message for well-wishers. The Princess of Wales is currently staying at her Windsor home with Prince William and their children. Earlier last week, the princess was spotted for a brief moment with her mother, Carole Middleton, outside the Windsor residence. The moment was special, as it was the first time in months that Middleton stepped out after December 2023.

Personalized Message By Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton dropped a heartwarming Mother’s Day wish for the public on Sunday while being thankful. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." She signed off as C in the later part of the caption. The picture posted on the official Instagram handle of the Prince and the Princess was clicked by the royal member and Middleton’s husband, Prince Willam.

The image had Kate Middleton sitting on a chair while her kids gathered around her. The post was well received by the audience, who showered love. One of the users wrote, “What a wonderful surprise. So glad to see the Princess smiling, Wishing her a wonderful Mother‘s day and a well recovery!” While the other person claimed, “What a perfect photo! Princess Charlotte is looking like the Princess of Wales in each photo we see. God bless this beautiful family.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Finally Makes Appearance Amid Speculation About Her Absence; See Here

Princess Of Wales’ Surgery

On January 17th, Kensington Palace released a statement informing the public about Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery. The statement read, “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.” It further read, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

However, the reason for the surgery remains unknown.

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

ALSO READ: 'She Doesn't Want To Talk About It': Kate Middleton's Uncle Gives Strange Answer To Her Whereabouts