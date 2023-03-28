Box Office: John Wick 4, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway show expected drops on Monday

John Wick Chapter 4, spearheaded by Keanu Reeves, continued to be the most preferred movie choice at the box office in India on Monday. It of course saw drops but the percentage isn't too steep, considering that it is a Hollywood film. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway held on expected lines on Monday. The Ranbir-Shraddha starrer, which has now been in theatres for 20 days now, collected around Rs 1.20 crores nett on its third Monday, around 35 percent down from its Friday. Rani Mukerjee's drama on its 11th day, dropped by around 40 percent from second Friday and collected around 55 lakhs.

John Wick Chapter 4 In 4 Days Has Collected Around Rs 30 Crores Nett

John Wick 4 dropped by around 55 percent from Friday. The film collected around Rs 2.75 - 3 crores on its fourth day. The drop is pretty much on expected lines, again. Hollywood films tend to register steep drops on weekdays before they come back to action over the weekends. The hold of the film is better than films like Batman and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and this ensures that it will get to Rs 50 crores nett eventually. It is to be noted that John Wick isn't a recognised brand at the Indian box office and above all, it is certified 'A' by the Indian censors, leading to no family audience. John Wick 4's greatest achievement is that it has outgrossed the sum total of all its previous installments, very comfortably, thus establishing a base for the fifth film in the franchise that releases in India.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of John Wick 4 Are As Follows:

Premieres - Rs 2.50 cr

Day 1 - Rs 6 cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.25 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 2.75 cr

Total - Rs 29.75 crores nett in India

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Recorded Collections Of Over Rs 1 Crore Nett For 20 Consecutive Days Now

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has gotten into its groove. Being an accepted film, it is enjoying some really strong holds as well. It will get a couple of more days to collect after which Bholaa will replace Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the highest collecting Hindi film on a day-on-day basis. Since Thursday is a holiday, one can still expect Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to match its Wednesday numbers. Tu Jhoothi Makkaar has a unique feat of having collected over Rs 20 crores on 20 consecutive days and this streak may go on till Wednesday or even Thursday if all goes well. The film is eyeing a lifetime total of around Rs 125 - 130 crores nett depending on how it holds, and it is definitely a very acceptable number even from the producer's point of view. The overseas cume of 5 million dollars is about okay but it could have been 25 percent higher considering that films of this genre tend to do well internationally. Regardless, the film is targetting a worldwide cume of Rs 190 - 200 crores which gives the producers a share of around 75 - 77 crores after commission. Adding to this, the non-theatrical recoveries ensure that the film is profitable for everyone involved.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 2 Weeks - Rs 106.50 cr

3rd Friday - Rs 1.80 cr

3rd Saturday - Rs 3.25 cr

3rd Sunday - Rs 3.50 cr

3rd Monday - Rs 1.20 cr

Total - Rs 116.25 crores

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Is A Cash-Cow For Its Investors

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been doing well for itself. The collections stand at over Rs 15 crores nett after 11 days and the film is steadily heading towards a lifetime total of around Rs 20 crores. The overseas numbers have been solid and all of it ensure that the producers will get back a share of around Rs 15 crores. For a film that has recovered its investments from non-theatrical sources, it is a pleasing result. Films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway have had a tough going post pandemic. These films are preferred to be watched digitally. Rani Mukerji starrer surely is an exception to the rule. The performance of the film proves that the actress still enjoys a significant theatrical pull, provided the content of the film delivers.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 10.15 cr

2nd Friday - Rs 90 lakh

2nd Saturday - Rs 1.70 cr

2nd Sunday - Rs 2 cr

2nd Monday - Rs 55 lakh

Total - Rs 15.30 crores

