Kelly Osbourne’s Haunting Experience Of Seeing Son With Cord Wrapped Around His Neck During Birth

Kelly Osbourne recently shared her incredible experience of giving birth to her son, Sidney. Pain is not part of her vocabulary, but she admitted that there was some kind of force that made her move forward even when her body was aching.

According to PEOPLE, “I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she admits. However, when it started happening, things changed for her. “But [when it came to his birth], it was the weirdest thing; something came over me, and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this.”

A swift and intense birth

Osbourne had an intense and rapid labor with four pushes, delivering the baby boy. She explained that this was due to urgency on the part of the mother-to-be since she had complications during pregnancy.

"Before we started pushing, he turned, and the cord got wrapped around his neck," she remembered in an interview with a reporter from the magazine. The doctor said it needed to be done in haste in order to save his life. "So I was like, 'Ok, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out, and in four pushes, he popped out," she said.

Motherhood has brought profound joy to Kelly Osbourne, who says being a mom is so much more than a beautiful journey as it involves everything about life changing forever, among other things.

She loves her son Sidney so much (she shares parenthood with Slipknot DJ Sidney Wilson) that she wants another child someday."I want as many kids I can squeeze out before it's too late,” she stated.

Overcoming body image fears

Given what she went through during her pregnancy days, Osbourne opened up about how much she feared the public glare. ”I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson, and I thought it was disgusting,” she said.

This fear led Osbourne to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye. As she said, “I just didn't want pictures out there. I didn't want to face it and have people be like, 'Oh, she's a moose!' So I just cut the problem out.”

Going forward, Osbourne wants to remember to treat herself more kindly when she has another baby someday. She desires to accept her body as well as pregnancy-related changes without having any fear concerning what others will say about her.

Kelly Osbourne's story is one of resilience and transformation. From surpassing her own fear of pain to embracing motherhood and addressing self-image issues, she has been incredibly strong. In many respects, her journey is every parent’s inspiration for how they can redefine their lives.

