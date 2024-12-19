Kerry Washington Recalls Time She Had Word With The White House About Her Role In Scandal; Learn Here

Kerry Washington had a very intriguing role in the drama series Scandal. Recalling the time she had been cast in the aforementioned show, the actress recently opened up about a conversation she had with the White House.

For those who do not know, Kerry Washington was a member of former President Barack Obama’s Committee of Arts and the Humanities. Talking on a recent episode of The View, Kerry Washington recalled what she had stated to Valerie Jarrett, a member of Barack Obama’s committee, in an attempt to alert the government officials.

Talking on the show, the actress from Little Fires Everywhere mentioned, “I had to call Valerie Jarrett, who worked for the Obamas, and say, ‘I just want you to know that I’ve been cast in this show.'”

Washington then went on to describe that she also cleared a few things about her character and how once in the show her character sleeps with the president.

As the actress explained her side, the co-host of The View burst into laughter while Washington continued that she further asked Valerie Jarrett if her role in the series would affect her position in the committee of Barack Obama.

The actress from The Six Triple Eight then also mentioned that while she tried to be as transparent as she could, giving the politicians a chance to “distance themselves if they needed to,” she had gotten a neutral reply.

Recalling Jarrett’s words, Washington mentioned that she was ok with her casting.

For those who do not know, Kerry Washington was cast in the ABC political thriller as Olivia Pope. Her character happened to be a no-nonsense political fixer and was associated with Scandal for seven seasons.

Moreover, it is crucial to know that her character was shown to have an on-and-off-again romantic relationship with President Fitzgerald Grant III from the series, a role that was portrayed by Tony Goldwyn.

