“Protective Of Our Partnership”: Kerry Washington Reveals Why She And Husband Nnamdi Keep Kids Out Of Spotlight

Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington's spouse, and takes great care of their three kids. The couple has a son called Caleb, a daughter named Isabelle, and a stepdaughter they don't want to mention. At the American Black Film Festival, the actress, 47, spoke with PEOPLE about their reasons for keeping their kids out of the spotlight.

She underlined how crucial it is to safeguard their privacy so they can grow up normally and out of the spotlight. For their family's sake and the well-being of their children, Kerry and Nnamdi feel that shielding them from the media is imperative.

Kerry Washington on protecting her family's privacy

Kerry Washington stated that she and Nnamdi have always been protective of their partnership and relationship. They wanted it to be theirs, and they discovered that they could define and create it away from the spotlight.

The former Scandal cast member laughed. He pointed out that they aren't as protective as they once were. He explained that their children can now visit the set, travel, and participate in a variety of activities.

Given their professional backgrounds as athletes and artists, they believe it is critical to allow people to live their lives openly. Nonetheless, they prefer to let their children just be kids.

Washington's approach to parenting

On April 21, 2014, Washington and Asomugha, 42, welcomed their daughter Isabelle as their first child together. On October 5, 2016, their second child, a son named Caleb Kelechi, was born. (Washington is also the stepmother of Asomugha's ex-girlfriend, who is a teenager.)

Kerry Washington has been open about raising her three children, telling InStyle in 2020 that she doesn't always want to keep them hidden, despite being "really, really vigilant" about keeping them out of the spotlight.

According to Kerry, they don't want to live alone in a castle-like Rapunzel did; instead, they lead open lives. She underlined that her mission is to shield kids from being taken advantage of and that no parent wants their kids to be afraid, particularly in the age of social media.

In an interview with Sunday Today, Kerry Washington said that instead of posting images or videos of her kids online, she usually emails them to her parents or therapist. Although she finds her kids adorable, she would rather not flaunt them in public. She also mentioned that on July 17, UnPrisoned season 2 will debut on Hulu.

