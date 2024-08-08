Kesha’s TiK ToK Turns 15: Singer Confirms Changing ‘Diddy Lyric’ From Song To Send A Powerful Message To Sean Diddy Combs

Trigger warning: This article contains references to abuse and trafficking.

Kesha, 37, is one the famous artists, who is recognized for multiple songs but is majorly known for her track, TiK ToK. Now the song has completed its 15 years and it's surely making the listers feel nostalgic.

The Timber vocalist took to her X handle on August 7 (Wednesday) to celebrate the song’s 15th anniversary. In the lengthy post, she also gave a major update about the song’s lyric change in the first line of the track.

The lyric change is because of rapper, Sean Diddy Combs who is currently facing multiple allegations related to abuse and trafficking. The song's first lyric goes, “Wake up in the morning' feeling like P. Diddy.”

In Kesha's X post, she stated, “TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.”

The 37-year-old singer went on to say that the song captured the way she viewed the world at that time and showed the side of hers that she loved a lot. She stated that she has changed with the world.

She wrote, “That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.”

She further credited singer and actress Renee Rapp for the changes in the track’s lyric and confirmed that it is a permanent change. Once she has the legal rights, she will record the song again.

Kesha wrote, “Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others.”

The 37-year-old concluded with, “The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding. I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy.”

As per People Magazine, Rapp has previously helped out the Crazy Kids singer with the lyric change during her Coachella performance. The changed lyric was, “Wake up in the morning feeling like, f*** P. Diddy!”

According to the outlet, in November 2023, during a tour stop, Kesha tweaked the lyric to, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

As far as her other career endeavors go, the pop singer released her first single, Joyride in July, from her upcoming sixth album. It was released by her own record label, Kesha.

Back in December 2023, she released her album, titled Gag Order, she then left Kemosabe Records. The album failed to perform well commercially.

