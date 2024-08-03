Kesha Performs With Real Butcher Knife Instead Of A Prop At Lollapalooza; Says She 'Didn't Know' About It

Kesha was threateningly close to becoming an actual stabber while performing Backstabber on Thursday, August 1, at Lollapalooza 2024. The singer, 37, revealed in a tweet the same day that she performed with a real blade instead of a prop knife without realizing it.

“apparently, the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen. and I didn’t know. till now,” Kesha posted to X following her performance.

“Watch that again,” she instructed her fans, referring to the footage of her performance where she made stabbing motions and pointed the blade at the crowd while dressed in a skirt that resembled a dismantled Birkin bag, fishnets pulled up to her midsection, and her controversial LOL white tank top, which many believe is a subtle jibe at Katy Perry, who teamed up with Dr. Luke for her forthcoming album, 143.

The former, for those who may not know, levied sexual, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse allegations against the producer.

Besides Backstabber, Kesha sang renditions of songs TikTok, Die Young, Cannibal, Take It Off, and other equally hit tracks from her discography. Most notably, the pop star played the guitar live during her performance of Your Love Is My Drug, per People. The singer also squealed her new single Joyride, which became an instant TikTok favorite since its arrival on July 4. The song marks Kesha’s first release as an independent artist following her departure from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records in December.

Elsewhere during her set, according to viral fan-cam clips on social media, the We R Who We R singer also called out former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance for his “childless cat ladies” comment.

Kesha’s performance at Lollapalooza came alongside other top-notch performances from artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Chappell Roan, and more on the same day. The coveted music festival is set to run at Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, August 1, to Sunday, August 4. SZA, Reneé Rapp, Blink-182, The Killers, Melanie Martinez, and more are set to take the stage across the remainder of the festival days.

