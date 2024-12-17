Kevin Smith Reflects On Backlash And Ellen DeGeneres’ Walkout Over Chasing Amy In New Documentary

When Kevin Smith wrote and directed Chasing Amy in the late 1990s, he knew the film would not be universally embraced. A straight man creating a romantic comedy with a queer character, Smith was aware that his portrayal of lesbian identity might stir controversy.

The movie, released in 1997, follows Holden (Ben Affleck), a straight man who falls for Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams), a lesbian. While Chasing Amy sparked discussion at the time, Smith faced even more intense criticism in the years that followed, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community.

Smith recalls one of the most significant moments of backlash when he learned that Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche had walked out of a screening.

In a clip from the upcoming documentary Chasing Chasing Amy, which is set to release on VOD, Smith shares how he learned of the walkout. He says, "The biggest blowback...was when they told me that Ellen and Anne Heche went to see Chasing Amy, and it was reported that they walked out in the first half hour."

Smith adds, “And us being like, ‘Well, that's the most famous lesbian in the world. We just lost her. That means we're never getting on The Ellen Show.’”

DeGeneres and Heche, who were in a high-profile relationship at the time, had become icons within the LGBTQ+ community. The idea that they rejected the film was a blow to Smith, especially considering DeGeneres had just come out publicly that same year on her TV show, Ellen.

Advertisement

At the time, Chasing Amy was met with mixed reactions. Some praised it for its portrayal of a bisexual woman and its exploration of complex relationships, while others criticized it for perpetuating the outdated notion that the right man could change a lesbian’s sexual orientation.

As the years passed, the film became increasingly viewed as problematic, particularly by the lesbian community. Its premise, Holden’s determination to win over Alyssa, echoed the old stereotype that a lesbian could be cured of her identity with the right romantic partner.

In hindsight, many felt Chasing Amy was regressive in its treatment of lesbianism. Despite the backlash, Smith acknowledges the criticisms and says he’s had years to come to terms with them.

“Yeah, of course. Absolutely. Believe me, I've had 22 years to get used to that,” Smith reflects in the documentary. He adds, “I got used to that on the f---ing first week it came out.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Concert Receives Funny Reactions From Netizens