Kevin Smith Reveals Why He Didn't Reach Out to Ben Affleck Amid Separation Rumors With Jennifer Lopez; See Here

Kevin Smith opens up about why he hasn’t reached out to his buddy Ben Affleck during tough times. Smith and Affleck have been best friends for quite some time now, and Smith is one of those people whom Affleck can trust blindly. But despite divorce rumors, Kevin Smith hasn’t spoken to Affleck yet. In an interview with People, he revealed his wife asked him to contact Ben Affleck but refrained from doing so as he felt the last thing Affleck wants right now is to talk to someone who chats a lot. The director also revealed that he would talk to Affleck when they started shooting for Jay and Silent Bob.

Kevin Smith opens up about why he hasn’t spoken to Ben Affleck amid divorce rumors

Kevin Smith explains why he isn't contacting his friend Ben Affleck right now. While attending San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the filmmaker told people that his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith encouraged him to reach out to Affleck, 51, amid allegations of strain in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

He said Affleck has been going through a lot. He then added that it was what the press said, at least. The filmmaker added that he is one of his least trustworthy friends who is quite open. Smith’s wife told him he should reach out to him. The actor and director eventually decided that it was probably best not to take his wife's advice.

Smith revealed why he didn’t take his wife’s advice and said, "I was like, 'The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot. So when he's in a good place, he'll let me know.” He said he will likely contact Affleck shortly as he prepares to begin production on the next Jay and Silent Bob film in the rebooted franchise, in which Affleck previously appeared.

Kevin Smith announced his new movie, Jay and Silent Bob

Kevin Smith, the writer-director, certainly understands how to arrange them. At the present San Diego Comic-Con, Smith introduced his loyal fans to his new coming-of-age flick The 4:30 Movie, and confirmed that he will direct the third part in the Jay and Silent Bob franchise.

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Smith popularized the idea of shared universes with his cult classic View Askewniverse films, which also included the three Clerks features. The third Jay and Silent Bob film, Jay and Silent Bob: Business Wars, will see the two characters running a dispensary and engaging in a sort of turf war with a competing business.

