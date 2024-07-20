Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Going Through Problems Deeper Than Fame; Source Reveals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been creating headlines for the past few months amidst reports of separation. A source close to the couple claimed that the duo are going through a tough time in their relationship.

While the fans suspected the reason for the separation was to deal with each other’s fame in the industry, an insider shared that the problem lay deeper than that. Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, the AIR director stated that JLO’s fame amongst her fans was “f***ing bananas.”

Affleck and Lopez have been living separately for quite some time now. On July 16, the duo celebrated their second anniversary away from each other. While the Marry Me actress was seen riding her bicycle in her overalls on the streets, Affleck spent time with his kids.

What did a source close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez say about the duo?

In a conversation with People Magazine, a source close to the Hollywood couple revealed that the problem between the duo is much deeper than dealing with each other’s fame in the industry. The insider claimed, "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true. There are deeper issues."

They further shared, "He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.”

"There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years,” the source added.

In the actress-singer’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck said that while getting back with Lopez, he mentioned to the actress that he wanted their relationship to be off social media. However, soon, he realized that it wasn’t fair to ask such a thing from his partner.

Jennifer Lopez’s comments over Ben Affleck in her documentary

In her 2023 Prime Video documentary, the Atlas actress shared that her husband was very comfortable with her showcasing their private life to the audience. Lopez also revealed that the Justice League actor has been supportive of her despite the issues that persisted at the time.

In her project, the singer stated, "He loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made.”

The actress further said in the film, "But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have known each other since the early 2000s, and they got married in 2022.

