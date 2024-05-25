Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Daughter North West Set To Perform At Lion King Concert; Deets Inside

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter is taking the next big step in her young music career. North West, who made her official debut with Ye’s track, Talking/Once Again in February, will perform at The Lion King Concert.

An ode to the legacy of the 1994 original Disney film, the two-night event will include a roster of Lion King veterans and guest performers for the 30th-anniversary celebration of The Lion King.

North West to join the cast of The Lion King Concert

The 10-year-old singer will put up a show at the Hollywood Bowl live-performing the song, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King on the first night of the esteemed event, per Variety. North West will join the star-studded cast of Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Broadway actress Heather Headley, Bradley Gibson, Jason Weaver, and Lebo M.

Kim K and Ye’s eldest daughter, North and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson are listed as special guest performers for the event, per the official site of Hollywood Bowl.

The Lion King Concert marks three decades since the Oscar-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios film debuted and will unravel on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. The event will be produced by Disney Branded Television, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide, and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.

The Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert was easily one of the best shows I’ve ever seen at the Hollywood Bowl?? An amazing night pic.twitter.com/auVlBmcwfz — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) May 25, 2024

Emmy-winning costume designer, Marina Toybina will design the costumes for The Lion King Concert with Gabe Turner and Sally Wood as showrunners. Paul Dugdale will act as director and the production design will be helmed by Misty Buckley.

Besides the riveting cast list, an orchestra set is also scheduled for two-time Oscar winner, Hans Zimmer’s legendary background score in 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King starring Beyonce and Donald Glover. It will be conducted by Sarah Hicks. Other live performances include Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Circle of Life, Be Prepared, and Hakuna Matata, per the source.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a Disney+ Original special will be based on the event and will be available to stream later on the platform.

After the 1994 original film, followed up with a 1998 adaptation and a 2019 live-action remake, The Lion King saga will come to viewers as Mufasa: The Lion King later this year. The live-action feature will be directed by Barry Jenkins and premiere in December 2024.

North West made her official singing debut

Earlier this year, Kanye West released the track, Talking from his latest collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures 1. The track features a verse by North West, marking her official singing debut at 10 years old. The music video credits the youngster as the director and writer of the song, where North appears in much R&B aesthetics, donning black fur coats, cornrows, and dark hues.

The track has cemented itself as a breakthrough in North West’s music career as her song peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Kim Kardashian celebrated her little one’s achievement by sharing the news on social media. North became the youngest artist to land on the Billboard Charts. Off to a good start, must say.

North West performs I Just Can’t Wait to Be King at the Lion King: 30th Anniversary Concert at The Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/iLddmgUBJP — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 25, 2024

