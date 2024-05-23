The Kardashians Season 5: Khloe Kardashian Lauds Scott Disick For Remarkable Weight Loss As Fans Concerned About His Health

Scott Disick earned Khloe Kardashian’s praise for his impressive weight loss as the fans were concerned about his health. He showed up with his insane transformation during The Kardashian season 5 premiere and received appreciation from all corners.

Furthermore, the socialite revealed the reason behind his weight gain, caused by an accident, and mentioned how an injury affected his sex life. Now, he feels great to be back physically fit and handsome again.

Scott Disick received Khloe Kardashian’s praise for his weight loss transformation

Actor Scott Disick appeared on the new Hulu episode of The Kardashian season 5 and he was immediately welcomed with compliments on his appearance by both Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian after the pair stopped by his house for a surprise visit.

Scott's transformation comes seven months after an episode of The Kardashians from Season 4 in which Khloe commented Disick was "probably the unhealthiest I've seen him."

"I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back. Ever since that car accident, it got worse over time," he had explained then, referring to the 2022 incident in which he flipped his Lamborghini car.

The actor revealed that he didn’t go to a doctor to address his problems, later admitting that the only help he sought was with a spiritualist who recommended him to try out mushrooms. Khloe, however, suggested he should start physical therapy and use an E-stim machine, before recommending her own therapist.

For those who don’t know about Scott Disick, he is an actor and producer known for his prolific works in Youthful Daze (2012), Royal Pains (2009) and Maluma: Sobrio (2021).

Scott Disick talks about his changes after the accident

Scott Disick explained in the doctor's office that after the accident, "everything has changed in my life."

"I haven't been able to run around, I gained weight," he said. He added that the injury also affected his sex life, saying that because he "can't move" he's "terrible" in the sack. "No motion for me, that's pretty damn hot," he joked. Khloe said that should be his motivation to get back on track and he cracked, "Get back on the wagon to f--k!"

"Good news and bad news with the MRI. You're kind of on that cusp of possibly needing surgery. The good news is you can save it without during surgery. But you need to be locked in. You have a little window, but it's closing on you," the therapist told him, before Disick said he really did not want to get open back surgery.

Disick’s transformation indeed became the talk of the town grabbing headlines and it also became an inspiration for many who are undergoing weight loss programs.

