King Of Netherlands Trolls Kate Middleton's Photoshop Scandal; Here's What He Has To Say About The Controversy

Whether you are up to date regarding the matters surrounding the U.K.’s Royal Family or not, everyone knows about the recent controversy surrounding Kate Middleton, especially the picture that the Princess of Wales posted on Mother’s Day in the U.K. with her children. Even King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands knew about the controversy and made a joke about it.

What did King Willem-Alexander say about Kate's photoshop controversy?

The recent Royal Family controversy centers around the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who had abdominal surgery on January 16 and has been pretty much away from the public eye. On the U.K. Mother's Day on March 10, she posted a photo of herself along with her three kids on the official Prince and Princess of Wales X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts. The photo came under public scrutiny as it looked photoshopped due to several inconsistencies.

On Tuesday, March 12, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands spoke to the public in Zutphen during a royal engagement program. There, he was heard making a joke about Kate's Photoshop controversy. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the public could see a child mentioning a picture of him with his family, to which King Willem-Alexander answered, "At least I didn't Photoshop it," according to The Telegraph and The Independent.

Why did Kate's Mother's Day picture become a controversy?

Kate Middleton has been under immense public scrutiny ever since her abdominal surgery for an undisclosed health issue back in January. Since then, she has not appeared in public, which made the public even more worried about her health, and wild rumors started to fly eventually.

On 10th March, which marks Mother's Day in the U.K., Kate Middleton shared a smiling photo of herself along with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on Instagram. The photo's caption read, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C." It also revealed that the photo was taken by Prince William.

But due to some inconsistencies, the photo was reviewed by many independent fact checkers, and they concluded that it was altered, which fueled the rumors surrounding Kate even more. Later, the Princess of Wales made an apology post on X, saying, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Even though she revealed that she had edited the picture herself, speculations about Kate's health did not quiet down completely. Palace insiders also revealed that this scandal might be hindering the Princess of Wales' recovery process even more. She is yet to make any public appearances after her surgery but is set to return to her duties after Easter celebrations.

