Kris Jenner Surprises Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Son Rocky With Special Gift From OG 'Rocky' On His First Birthday

Kris Jenner scored big grandma points with an auspicious gift to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky as they celebrated his first birthday this week. She gifted her grandson a memorable letter from the OG 'Rocky', Sylvester Stallone.

Travis Barker recently had the chance to fully express his delight and gratitude after receiving a letter from the Rocky actor on Instagram regarding the birthday of his son Rocky. He shared the letter that he had framed, on social media on November 4th. With Kris gifting the toddler a wonderful present, one can only see why she is so adored as a grandmother.

Stallone's heartfelt letter to the toddler began, "Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things."

The letter continued to impart life lessons for the toddler's future. The 78-year-old actor added, "Life has many challenges you will face—you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams. Never! Now, most importantly, you must always value family, friendship, and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

He signed off the letter writing, "Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone." Barker being incredibly impressed by Jenner's gift took to Instagram stories to thank the actor and his mother-in-law describing the letter as one of the most special gifts ever.

Jenner also posted a carousel of adorable pictures of her grandson along with Barker and Kourtney on his first birthday. She added a heartwarming caption where she thanked God for the blessed opportunity of being a grandmother to Rocky.

"You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma," Kris Jenner wrote.

For the unversed, Stallone's film Rocky, which came out back in the year 1976, is a well-known sports drama film about Rocky Balboa, a struggling boxer who gets an opportunity to fight for the heavyweight championship.

The film series became a massive cultural phenomenon for decades, inspiring generations, with Rocky II released in 1979 and Rocky V released in 1990. Stallone not only directed but also wrote four of the five Rocky sequels.

In 2006, the Library of Congress preserved Rocky in the United States National Film Registry. It's deemed a "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" film. Rocky is available for streaming on Prime Video.

