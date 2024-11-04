Kris Jenner Celebrates Kendall Jenner’s 29th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute: ‘My Beautiful Angel Girl’

Kris Jenner didn’t hold back in expressing her love for her daughter Kendall Jenner as she turned 29. On Sunday, November 3, Kris took to Instagram to celebrate the model's special day with an emotional message, sharing fond memories and heartfelt words that melted fans’ hearts.

Kris Jenner’s birthday post featured a beautiful collection of throwback photos of Kendall, including adorable baby pictures and more recent mother-daughter moments. Accompanying the photos was a touching tribute that showcased how proud Kris is of her second-youngest daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!!” Kris began her post. “You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous, and thoughtful, and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy,” she gushed.

Kris admired Kendall’s big heart and loving spirit, adding, “You have the biggest heart, and you make everyone around you feel loved and listened to.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch concluded her message by stating how Kendall’s inner and outer beauty never ceases to amaze her. “You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie, and friend anyone could wish for,” she continued. “I am amazed by you every single day. I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo.”

Kendall’s siblings also made sure to mark the occasion in style. Kourtney Kardashian celebrated by posting a sweet throwback picture of herself with Kendall on her Instagram Stories.

Though Kourtney kept her birthday shoutout simple, the picture was a hit, showing just how much she cherishes her moments with Kendall. Fans loved seeing the playful side of the sisters, especially amid Kourtney’s big year, with her new baby on the way.

Khloé Kardashian took a playful approach to Kendall’s birthday tribute. She shared a series of light-hearted videos on her Instagram Stories, capturing Kendall in various fun and carefree moments. “Happy birthday to my baby @kendalljenner,” Khloé wrote, adding clips of Kendall modeling, dancing, and goofing around with her famous siblings.

Kendall has always known how to celebrate her birthday in style, often merging it with Halloween festivities. With her late October birthday, the supermodel has hosted memorable Halloween-themed parties over the years. In 2023, she threw a star-studded bash at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, drawing big names from the entertainment world.

