Throwback: When Kristen Stewart Said Her Relationship With Twilight Costar Robert Pattinson Was 'Made Into A Product'

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson became a household name as Bella and Edward in the Twilight film series. However, the reality of their off-screen romance was more complex than fans may have realized. In a recent interview with the New York Times style magazine, T, Stewart opened up about the challenges of dating a fellow star and the pressures of public scrutiny.

In her interview, Stewart spoke about how the public's fascination with her relationship with Pattinson added unexpected stress. “People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she stated.

This overexposure transformed their personal lives into something that felt more like entertainment than reality. “It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me,” the actress added.

Stewart acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining privacy as a famous actress. While she doesn’t wish to hide who she is, she finds it troubling that her relationship has become fodder for public consumption.

“It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value,” she stated. This pressure ultimately contributed to the end of their relationship, which concluded shortly after the final Twilight film was released.

Advertisement

Following her breakup with Pattinson, Stewart focused on her acting career, taking on roles that showcased her talent beyond the Twilight saga. She starred in Clouds of Sils Maria, directed by Olivier Assayas, which received acclaim at film festivals. She also appeared in Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, further solidifying her place in the prestige cinema scene.

In the interview, Stewart also reflected on her life after Pattinson, including her current three-year relationship with visual effects producer Alicia Cargile. She stated that talking about her relationships has become more significant for her.

“I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive,” she stated.

“I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people,” she stated. Her approach shows her growth as a person and her understanding of the impact her visibility can have on others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Andrew Garfield Revealed His 'Dream Role' Is To Be A Father In Real Life