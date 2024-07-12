Kylie Minogue, Baby Rexa, and Tove Lo Drop Collab Song My Oh My; See Here

Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo recently released their song My Oh My on July 11, aiming to become contenders in the 2024 Song of the Summer competition. The song is an upbeat and sultry pop tune, drawing inspiration from Kylie Minogue's iconic Can't Get You Outta My Head and featuring elements reminiscent of the viral meme song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

Kylie Minogue, aged 56, leads with the first verse and chorus; Bebe Rexha, aged 34, handles the second verse; and Tove Lo, aged 36, performs the bridge of the song. They each deliver their parts with distinct styles, contributing to the song's dynamic feel.

My Oh My features playful wordplay and celestial promotions

In the chorus of My Oh My, Kylie Minogue cleverly incorporates wordplay with lines like, "La-la-la-la / I’m like, ‘Oh, my, oh, my’ / La-la-la-la / You keep me up at night," echoing the famous "La-la-la" hook from her 2001 hit. She continues with, “La-la-la-la / I’m feelin’ fireflies / La-la-la-la-la / Oh, my, oh, my."

During Tove Lo's verse, she playfully references a TikTok dance trend started by Megan Thee Stallion in 2022, saying "To-Tove Lo."

Leading up to the release of "My Oh My," Kylie Minogue has been sharing promotional materials featuring zodiac signs: Gemini for herself, Virgo for Bebe Rexha, and Scorpio for Tove Lo. All three pop stars have been actively involved in promoting the song through various media channels.

Kylie Minogue reflects on Grammy win and fans' loyalty ahead of BST Hyde Park performance

Kylie Minogue, the former Neighbors actress, recently released her latest studio album, Tension, in 2023. She won her second Grammy for the album's lead single, Padam Padam in the Best Pop Dance Recording category.

"I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin," she remarked. "We ride the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Knowing that we've got each other's backs feels like the start of the next era."

This is in response to an interview that was conducted by E!'s Live from the Red Carpet Laverne Cox, following her victory at the 2024 ceremony in February, Minogue delivered a message of appreciation to queer audiences for their loyalty.

Currently, the Slow singer is preparing to headline London's massive BST Hyde Park venue on July 13, with special guests yet to be announced joining the lineup for the show.

