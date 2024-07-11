Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha And Tove Lo Join Hands To Drop New Single My Oh My; Details Inside

We might have to tie our shoelaces tight to groove on the brand-new single by three vocally talented singers, Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexa, and Tove Lo. This collaboration is surprising yet exciting as all three vocalists' vocals are unconventionally beautiful.

If you are eager to know more details about their new collab, you are at the right place. Read ahead to learn more about their new single My Oh My.

Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexa, and Tove Lo come together for a new song

Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo have collaborated together for a new song. The song’s official audio was released on July 11, 2024, on YouTube, and it is produced by Steve Mac. He has also worked with many acclaimed artists, including Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Little Mix, One Direction, and P!nk.

The song features upbeat music that will most likely make everyone move, and it has the potential to be a club anthem.

The lyrics include: “When you asked / What’s your name? / What’s your sign? / I’m Kylie, it’s Gemini / What’s your drink? Let me buy / You had me when you said hi.”

This year's appears to be big in the pop scene as many artists are back with their new songs including Katy Perry, Megan Trainer along with Paris Hilton, and Joe Jonas. Adding to the list is the legend Kylie Minogue with Rexa and the Cool Girl artist.

Advertisement

More on Kylie Minogue’s professional front

Even after all these years, Minogue’s career is still soaring high. Last year, she dropped her song Padam Padam, which quickly became a mainstream hit globally. The song hit No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia, according to Billboard.

The song also earned an ARIA for Best Pop Release. Its music video has over 30 million views as of this writing.

Back in February 2024, she earned a Grammy for the aforementioned song for Best Pop Dance Recording. The Tension songstress was honored with the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards. According to the publication, the hitmaker performed her first-ever Las Vegas residency in 2023.

ALSO READ: 'I've Been PUNISHED': Bebe Rexha Calls Out Music Industry In Scathing Social Media Post