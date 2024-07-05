Lana Del Rey and Quavo Collaborate For Their New Single Tough; Find Out the Release Date Here

Lana Del Rey and Quavo are set to release their first collaborative single, Tough. Both artists announced on social media on Saturday, June 29, that the single will drop on Wednesday, July 3. The announcement featured a monochrome Polaroid of Lana helping Quavo put on a diamond chain with the single's title, Tough, and the release date, "07.03.2024," written on the border. Blending trap beats and country music, the highly anticipated track was first previewed during Lana's headlining concert at Fenway Park on June 20.

All about Lana Del Rey and Quavo's upcoming single

Lana Del Rey's latest single, Tough, has a laid-back yet fresh energy and offers fans a preview of what's to come in the singer's new chapter. It's got the same energy as Lana's previous hits, but Tough combines harmonious lyrics with slow melodic tunes for that extra oomph.

While the duo was dealing with the delayed sold-out show, they sneaked in a good preview with the lyrics, "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue collar/Red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass. Life's gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good Lords up above/ I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough."

Lana Del Rey is expected to release Tough as the lead single from her upcoming album Lasso. This September, the singer will release her tenth studio album. Lana's music career which gets inspiration from alternative pop, will take a new turn with Lasso, which is expected to be categorized under the country or country trap genre.

Lana has covered country hits like Tammy Wynette's Stand By Your Man and Jon Denver's Take Me Home Country Roads. Nevertheless, this will be Lana's first time producing and singing original country tracks.

Details about her upcoming album Lasso are yet to be revealed

﻿The Summertime Sadness singer initially teased Lasso at a Billboards function in January. When Lana spoke at the function for her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, she said, "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is heading the country. The country is going country. I knew it, I said it, it's happening, that's what's happening. For the past four years, Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Tennessee, Mississippi to work on our upcoming album, Lasso."

Almost all details about the upcoming album have been kept under the radar by The Margaret singer. There are no details about the collaborators and featured artists for the album although it's confirmed to be released and under Interscope Records and Polydor Records.

Fans can expect Lana Del Rey to reveal more details about the upcoming album on or after this Wednesday if Tough turns out to be the lead single. Lana's Lasso will follow the success of her chart-topping album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In the Billboard 200 albums chart, the 2023 album peaked at third.

