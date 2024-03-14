Love Is Blind Reunion Recap: Unraveling Relationship Statuses And Shocking Revelations

While the Love is Blind season finale revealed who got married and who got dumped on Season 6, many looming questions still needed to be addressed, and addressed they got during the March 13 reunion episode of the dating show.

Are Jimmy and Chelsea back together? Are Jimmy and Sarah Ann together now? Did Trevor really have a girlfriend before he joined the cast? Continue reading for revelations to these intriguing questions that surfaced after the broadcast of the Love is Blind reunion episode on Netflix, which aired on Wednesday.

Are Jimmy and Chelsea Back together?

After ending the season apart, Jimmy told Us Weekly last month that after the camera stopped rolling for Love is Blind season 6, he and Chelsea gave their romance another try.

“We sort of got right back into it, zero to 100 once again and we had fun during the time,” he said.

Ultimately, however, they could not make it work revealed Jimmy, who said, “We were sort of having the same argument over and over again, and we both just kind of came to an agreement that it wasn't going to work.”

The reunion episode did not reveal the pair’s current relationship status.

Did Trvor have a girlfriend outside of the show? The Love is Blind cast called him out on it!

While Trevor was professing his love to Chelsea during the show, he was also sending I love you texts to his girlfriend in the real world. There are screenshots! Some of which Nick Lachey read during the reunion episodes.

Trevor: I love you so much honey. I'm excited for it but more excited to get back to you after and start our life together.

Trevor: I love you more than anything in this world And I’m going to marry you.

As Nick read the texts Trevor sent to his alleged girlfriend, he stood his ground that he wasn't “dating” the other girl before admitting, “I’m toxic…I need a lot of, like therapy.”

Chelsea chimed in with a valid question - "What if I picked you?"

“Did you come here to forward your career and be on TV?” Vanessa asked.

Unable to take the heat, Trevor asked permission to leave the stage, which the others denied.

After getting thoroughly grilled, though, they let him leave.

Phew!

Are Jeremy and Sarah Ann together?

Unable to pick between Laura and Sarah Ann in the pods, Jeremy ultimately proposed to Laura. However, after Sarah Ann sent him a DM about potentially connecting the real world, the pair met up and talked until 5 a.m, leading to Jeremy and Laura to call it quits.

Following that, Jeremy also met up with Sarah Ann at the soirée and ended up riding off with her on a jet ski.

Rumors of the duo seeing each other, however, began swirling last month when Sarah posted a TikTok video, seemingly from Jeremy’s pad.

During the season six reunion, Jeremy confirmed that the duo have been dating since the wrap of the season and are currently living together in North Carolina.

Additionally, Johnny and Amy, season 6’s most stable couple, are neck deep into newlywed bliss. During the reunion special, the couple revealed that they've traveled together since saying I Dos to each other and their families are closer than ever.

Love is Blind reunion episode is accessible for streaming on Netflix.