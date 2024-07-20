Love Island UK Season 11: Here's Contestants Who Have Been Eliminated So Far

Love Island UK did not disappoint with the promised drama for Season 11. The ITV reality dating game show, which premiered on June 3, is well into the season’s plot with multiple contestants eliminated.

As the members participate in challenges, spark romance, and constantly swap their romantic matches within the circle, the risks of elimination increase building up until the finale.

With 41 episodes aired, the cast members who bid farewell to Love Island UK Season 11 are:

1. Sam Taylor

Sam Taylor was the first member to be eliminated early in Episode 2 of Season 11. A hairstylist by profession, the 23-year-old reality star paired up with co-star Samantha Kenny, hailing from Liverpool.

He was eliminated from the villa after Samantha swapped him for the bombshell contestant, Joey Essex. The latter was given the privilege to couple up with a girl from the group, regardless of their pair up, which would mean their partner gets dumped. Joey chose Samantha and Taylor was left without a partner requiring him to exit Love Island UK.

2. Munveer Jabbal

Munveer Jabbal, 30, was voted out by the female islanders in Episode 10 of Season 11. During the episode, the contestants were informed that a public vote was organized for their favorite couple. Therefore, the couples with the fewest votes were at risk, and a boy and a girl would be separately dumped from the last six couples.

With the power resting on the safe islanders, the girls voted out Munveer Jabbal within the first few episodes.

3. Patsy Field

Alongside Jabbal, Patsy Field was the other cast member voted out by the male islanders in Episode 10. The 29-year-old costar was among the couples who received the lowest votes from the public, in addition to Uma, Omar, Harriett, and Sean.

Field hails from Orpington, England, and works as an influencer. She was the eldest girl islander on the reality show.

4. Samantha Kenny

Samantha Kenny’s couple up with Joey cost her journey on Love Island. He decided to pair up with his former partner and bombshell Grace at the recoupling ceremony, which left the 26-year-old makeup artist without a partner again.

Later, Kenny had her finger-crossed on Omar Nyame picking her as his partner over Jess. Omar went ahead with the latter to try his chances as a successful couple. As a result, Samantha Kenny was dumped in Episode 16.

5. Tiffany Leighton

Tiffany Leighton left Season 11 of the ITV reality series in Episode 21 after her name landed in the bottom four of the least favorite couples voted by the public. Similarly, as before, the safe islanders would send one boy and one girl packing from the villa.

The safe couples decided to vote out the 25-year-old contestant, ending her Love Island journey for good.

6. Omar Nyame

In Episode 21, Omar Nyame was booted from the villa by the safe couples after the public voted him and Jess as one of the least favorite couples.

Nyame is a 25-year-old PE teacher based in Croydon. The 6’1 contestant joined the dating game show in hopes of finding a girl who would be up “for some light-hearted banter,” in addition to a pretty face, per Capital UK.

7. Ronnie Vint

In the June 28 episode of Love Island UK Season 11, Ronnie Vint, who is a pro football player, landed in the unsafe zone after trailing behind on votes as the favorite couple. Though he developed a strong connection with costar Harriett Blackmore, Ronnie seemed interested in Jess White, resulting in a love triangle.

After Jess walked out of the situation, Ronnie eyed new contestant Tiffany Leighton as well. Later, he decided to move ahead with Harriett but was not able to go much further into the reality series after three weeks of contending.

8. Harriett Blackmore

Harriett Blackmore was dumped alongside Ronnie in Episode 26 of Love Island UK Season 11. She had been interested in Ronnie since the start and while the latter paired up with her, he was not all invested in the relationship.

Their on-and-off romance was noticed by the fans and they were voted as one of the least favorite couples, leading to their exit from the reality show.

Following their departure, Ronnie posted a series of photos from his Love Island journey but did not share a single picture of his partner Harriett. This led to fan speculation that the couple might have broken up eventually.

Love Island UK Season 11 airs every day, not on Saturdays, at 9 p.m. BST on ITV and ITVX exclusively.

