Machine Gun Kelly Talks About His Sobriety While Also Thanking Transformer Actress Megan Fox For Her Support

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Machine Gun Kelly has spilled the tea about his addictions and how he dealt with them. The Rap Devil artist went candid, reflecting on his time in rehab while also talking about the long period of time he has been sober.

Kelly, who has been romantically involved with the fabulous actress Megan Fox, also went on to thank her during his recent appearance in a podcast.

The I Think I’m Okay artist was present for Bunnie Xo's podcast, Dumb Blonde, which was released on August 5, 2024. During the conversation, Machine Gun Kelly talked about his struggles involving both mental health and alcohol abuse. He then shared that he has been completely sober, leaving behind all his issues.

Talking about his addictions, the musician even mentioned that he does not drink much these days and that he hasn’t drunk since last August.

Kelly also reflected that this happened to be the first time he went to rehab in his life, while also detailing that he had previously abused drugs such as marijuana as well as alcohol, along with pills that included hydrocodone, Percocet, and Vyvanse.

Further in the podcast, Machine Gun Kelly went on to appreciate the efforts taken by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress. Kelly mentioned that Megan Fox helped him a lot while dealing with his withdrawals during the time he was getting off of drugs.

While talking on the podcast, Machine Gun Kelly bravely stated, "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself.”

The musician also added during Monday’s appearance on the podcast that he is happy that he has been able to show people who he is naturally because, previously, he did that through his songs.

Soon, Bunnie Xo and Kelly went on to talk about the upcoming collaboration with the host’s husband, Jelly Roll. Lonely Road happens to be the track on which both Roll and Machine Gun Kelly are currently working, for which they have also dubbed themselves KellyRoll.

The host of Dumb Blonde and rapper Kelly recalled the time they had a drinking contest after filming the music video for Lonely Road.

Talking over which, MGK joked, "It just kills me because I just know I would have f**ing drank that man under the table."

Even Megan Fox and Bunnie are set to appear in the upcoming music video of Kelly Roll.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

