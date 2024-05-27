'For A Special Soul': Machine Gun Kelly Shares Woodcarving Project Created In Memory Of His And Megan Fox's Lost Pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly is honoring fiancée Megan Fox's lost pregnancy. On Thursday, 24 May, the Cleveland artist hopped on Instagram to document his newest hobby.

The 34-year-old musician took to social media to share a video of him turning a block of wood into a Norwegian ship, which was his first wood carving. In the caption of the post, he seemingly shared that the piece is dedicated to his partner Megan Fox‘s lost pregnancy, which she revealed in a book of poems last year.

Machine Gun Kelly shares his wood carving project

Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on his Instagram account featuring clips of himself working on a handmade miniature Norwegian-style boat, complete with oars and a sail.

“my first wood carving. for a special soul that wll be found again,” he captioned the video, along with a hand heart emoji. He edited together a series of clips showing him carving a block of wood, sculpting it with various tools, and finishing it with a wood varnish before adding the sails and oars.

Fans in MGK's comment section were extremely supportive of the project and complimented his work, while also offering their support to Meghan Fox. "Hoping you find the peace you deserve brother," one commenter wrote.

"Please carve more. Watching this was so therapeutic," another fan chimed in. Yet another person commented, "There’s something so therapeutic about working with your hands on a special project."

The rapper dedicated the post to his fiancée Fox's lost pregnancy. Back in November, the actress first opened up about her miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“I want to hold your hand/hear your laugh,” Fox wrote. “But now/I have to say/goodbye.”

In a subsequent interview on Good Morning America, Fox further shed light on her emotional state following the lost pregnancy. "I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox shared.

"I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey. Together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart. Trying to navigate, what does this mean and why did this happen?"

Machine Gun Kelly later referenced the miscarriage in February on his new track Don't Let Me Go. “How can I live with the fact/That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?” MGK rapped on the song.

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox's relationship status

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox got engaged near the top of 2022. However, back in March, reports emerged that the situation between the two remained "very toxic" and that there were "still a ton of trust issues between them."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are reportedly "taking things one day at a time with their relationship." "They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source added.

"They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

