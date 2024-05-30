George Miller Confirms A Black & White Version For Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Despite a sub-par opening weekend, George Miller's latest addition to the Max Mad franchise, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is hopeful that more audience will visit to see the Fury Road prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. It was the fifth installment in the Max Mad film series which was created in 1979. For whatever reasons, good or bad— the movie is the talk of the town. Amidst that, director George Miller discusses plans to release an alternate version of the film which will be a black-and-white version of the film, the same thing he did with Max Mad: Fury Road.

George Miller confirms Furiosa will get a black-and-white version

Mad Max franchise creator George Miller reveals that his latest film will be getting a black-and-white version. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Miller confirms this.

Miller surprised everyone by revealing that they were already done with the alternate version. "We've done it already," Miller revealed. "It's the last thing I did in this film. I call it tinted black and chrome." The director said that the version for Furiosa could be called the "Tinted Black and Chrome" edition.

This is not the first time Miller’s made a black-and-white cut of a Mad Max movie. He did the same for 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which he titled Mad Max: Fury Road—The Black and Chrome Edition.

He thinks the film will look more dramatic if made in black & white.

Miller however has not offered an update on when or if Furiosa’s this version will be released. Fury Road’s Black & Chrome cut was released in 2016, a year after the original theatrical run. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the film was first screened at the recent Cannes Film Festival, receiving a 7-minute standing ovation from the audience.

George Miller hints at casting Lady Gala in future Mad Max movie

Mad Max Saga director George Miller wants to cast Lady Gala as a villain in the next installment in the franchise. Saying that he is a huge fan of the pop diva who is coming to the big screen with Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel, Miller offered an exciting update.

"Well, I've got to say I'm a huge fan of Lady Gaga,” he stated. Further, he added, “Whatever she tries, she's fantastic,” adding that everything the star has previously done “has really blown” him.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to portraying complex roles as she has already starred in the critically acclaimed Blood-hungry Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. So, it is definitely not a surprise to see Miller wants to have her in the next installment. Gaga showed her acting talent when she starred opposite Bradley Cooper in the romantic musical movie A Star Is Born. Then she went on to take part in House of Gucci alongside legends like Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, and more.

