Matthew McConaughey Has a New Nickname Thanks to Deadpool and Wolverine; Deets Inside

Matthew McConaughey has Ryan Reynolds to thank for his new nickname. After his tantalizing cameo in record-breaking Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor has a new nickname. His wife Camila Alves McConaughey took to Instagram and shared that from now on she would be calling her husband by his new nickname. Reynolds first shared a post praising McConaughey for his part in Deadpool & Wolverine, which Camila Alves McConaughey reposted and said from now on she would be calling her husband “Hunk of Heaven.”

It's Ryan Reynolds that gave Matthew McConaughey his cute new moniker. On Sunday, August 4, 2024, Camila Alves McConaughey, the actor's wife, teased on her Instagram Stories that she would henceforth refer to him as a “hunk of heaven.” His new nickname was revealed following Reynolds’s similar post confirming McConaughey’s unexpected appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Posting a picture of McConaughey brandishing a weapon as he was donning the cowboypool costume from the movie. Ryan Reynolds shared a post and wrote, “This industry, at its best, is a real community, and helping one another out is a terrific illustration of that. Many thanks to @officialmcconaughey for this stunning piece of heaven.”

Reynolds then went on and mentioned the couple's tequila brand. In response, McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey reshared the post and commented, "'Hunk of Heaven' will now be my nickname for him, @vancityreynolds. We can thank you when child #4 arrives.” Meanwhile, the pair already has three children together: Livingston, Vida, and Levi.

In the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, McConaughey plays Cowboypool. McConaughey’s character in the film is a member of the Deadpool Corps who shows up during the movie's last battle sequence. His unexpected appearance in the movie lines up with a number of other unexpected cameos.

Deadpool and Wolverine contained stellar cameos such as Blake Lively's Ladypool, Henry Cavill's Wolverine impersonation, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Chris Evans' Johnny Storm, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and many more. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, in theaters.

