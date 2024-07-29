Blake Lively Reveals How Lady Deadpool's Look Was Inspired by Her Gossip Girl Era

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to make headlines even after its release. Marvel's first R-rated film presented a plethora of unexpected cameos which surely amazed its viewers. From Chris Evans’ Human Torch to Wesley Snipes’s Blade, the film had quite a superhero assembly. However, one among all that stood out, was the female version of Deadpool from an alternate universe, Lady Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

Many believed that Lively got the chance to play the role of Lady Deadpool because of her husband. However, it has now been brought to the audience's attention that the creator of Lady Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, took inspiration from Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl character.

Rob Liefeld took inspiration from Blake Lively to create the Lady Deadpool character

Rob Liefeld, the renowned comic writer, revealed through his Instagram post that he took inspiration from Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl character, Serena, to create the character of Lady Deadpool in 2010. Explaining further Liefeld added that he was a big fan of Gossip Girls and strongly rooted for Team Serena. Thus he decided to use Lively’s character as a prime source to create the blonde Lady Deadpool.

“Back in 2009, Marvel called me and asked me to introduce Lady Deadpool. My wife and I never missed Gossip Girl, Team Serena all the way, so I gave her blonde hair and modeled her after @blakelively. I shared this a few years back and when Blake responded, I howled. The few times I was in her presence, I was legit tongue-tied. When Kevin Feige informed me that they were exploring the Deadpool Corps. I got my hopes up.,” Liefeld wrote.

Blake Lively on inspiring the character of Lady Deadpool

Shockingly Lively herself realized that she served as an inspiration for Lady Deadpool just two years back. Talking about portraying the character of Lady Deadpool for real in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actress took a moment to reflect upon her unknown connection with the superhero character, which was established way back in 2010.

Lively commented upon the universe’s magic as she wrote about her long-lasting connection with Deadpool. She shared that back in 2010, she was gearing up to film Green Lantern with her now hubby Ryan Reynolds, who introduced her to the Deadpool character. Shockingly before that Liefeld created Lady Deadpool by taking inspiration from Lively and kept this fact from her for 12 years. And now, at present, the actress gets to play that same character.

“Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds. 12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes,” the Gossip Girl star stated.

Well, Liefeld’s words surely shook Lively along with the entire fanbase who were happy to celebrate her connection with Lady Deadpool, irrespective of her hubby’s involvement. Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

