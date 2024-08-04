'And Yes, That Is Hulk's Bed': Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shares BTS Snap From Thor: Ragnarok Scene

Director of the blockbuster hit Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy, shared a Thor easter egg that fans may have missed from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. Even after its successful release, the film continues to garner the audience's love and attention. The photo showed him, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and Ryan Reynolds seated in Hulk's bed from Thor: Ragnarok.

"And yes, that is Hulk's bed from Ragnarok that you saw Feige and us sitting in in [Ryan Reynolds'] post," Levy wrote. Deadpool & Wolverine includes an intriguing storyline filled with star-studded cameos. The story follows Deadpool, who discovers that the Time Variance Authority plans to destroy his universe.

To save his planet from doom, he teams up with a reluctant Wolverine whose world is already destroyed. The Multiverse of Madness included several versions of Deadpool, from Lady Deadpool to Dogpool.

Some of the cameos were Chris Evans, but not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch from the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. Wesley Snipes also makes a notable appearance as an aging Blade and delivers a memorable line.

Channing Tatum finally revived his MCU character Cajun X-Men Gambit; Jennifer Garner appeared as Elektra from the 2003 Daredevil and 2005's Elektra and added her charm to the film. Pyro, as portrayed by Aaron Stanford; The Cavillrene, played by Henry Cavill; and X-23, played by Dafne Keen, were some of the other cameos that blew audiences' minds.

The film revived MCU and swept the box office by collecting an impressive worldwide total of $6 8.9 million. With a 78% Rotten Tomato score and overwhelmingly positive audience response, the film has been breaking records and generating significant revenue globally.

Deadpool & Wolverine is theater now!