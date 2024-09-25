Megalopolis Actress Chloe Fineman Reveals She Is Most 'Excited' To Have THESE Stars On SNL Ahead Of Season 50

Chloe Fineman, known for her comedic talent and roles in many productions, is getting ready for an exciting season of Saturday Night Live (SNL). In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the opening of her new sci-fi film Megalopolis, Fineman shares how excited she is for the show's 50th season. Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Grace VanderWaal, premiered on September 23, 2024.

Fineman said that the SNL cast had reunited in Studio 8H, ready to begin the highly anticipated 50th season. "I'm excited," she stated. She said they are going big for the 50th and she believes their special political guests will be announced soon.

The atmosphere during the preparations is nostalgic, as Fineman described it as having a good back-to-school vibe. With several notable guests confirmed, the season promises to be dynamic and exciting. The anticipation is great, and fans are excited to see how SNL will celebrate its milestone season.

As part of the excitement for the upcoming season, Fineman shared the amazing guest star lineup that has already been released. They include well-known names such as Jean Smart, Jelly Roll, Nate Bargatze, Coldplay, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, and Billie Eilish. Fineman is especially excited to collaborate with music legends, saying, "I mean, Stevie Nicks and Ariana Grande [as guests] is insane."

She also shared her excitement about (maybe) sharing the stage with Chappell Roan, a rising star whom she admires. "I definitely had a Chappell Roan summer, as we all did," Fineman said. "So, I was like, I can't believe I might get to be in the same building and sing 'Pink Pony Club,' you know? So we'll see. Hopefully, that will happen."

This season also sees a change in the cast lineup, and many new comedians join SNL. Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline will make their debut on the iconic stage. These fresh faces are expected to provide new energy and viewpoints to the show.

In addition to the newcomers, SNL has made changes to its current cast. Punkie Johnson, Chloe Troast, and Molly Kearney, Fineman's fellow cast mates, will not be returning this season. Meanwhile, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have been promoted to the main cast after spending two years as featured players.

During the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program luncheon, Fineman shared her thoughts and advice for newcomers to SNL. "Have fun," she stated, referring to her own experience on the show. "Yeah ... You kind of are, like, thrown into the fire."

With the new season just around the corner, fans and cast members alike are excited to see what SNL has in store. The 50th season will premiere on September 28, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Meanwhile, Fineman's film Megalopolis will open in theaters on September 27, 2024.

