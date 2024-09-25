'Respect Our Request For...': Kim Porter And Sean Diddy Combs' Children Issue Statement On The Circulation Of Their Mom's Fake Memoir

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Children of the late Kim Porter and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have clarified via a statement on social media that the fake memoir was not penned down by their mother and that any individual claiming to be a “friend” and speaking on behalf of their mother or the family isn't a “friend.”

Diddy’s and Porter’s children, Christian, twins Jessie and D'Lila, along with Quincy, whom Porter birthed with Al B. Sure, gave the statement on Instagram as they felt the need to talk about many things that have hurt them and untrue speculation making rounds about their parent's relationship.

Her children stated that she did not author the book and that any individual who is claiming to have a manuscript is “misrepresenting themselves.” They also mention that anyone who is claiming to be her “friend” and speaking on behalf of the family or Porter isn't a “friend” and does not have the deceased model’s “best interests at heart."

They wrote about their lives being affected by the passing of their mother, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018. The children expressed in the statement that things have not been the same since she died. The four kids shared that it was very hard to “reconcile” how their mother could be taken from them so soon.

They clarified that there was no involvement of “foul play” in her death. They asked people to “respect our request for peace” as they continue to grieve the loss.

The kids also mentioned being sad that the world was making a show of what had been a painful event in their lives. They also wrote that Porter should be remembered for the “Beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

They concluded the statement by asking people to respect their mother and “hold her legacy in high regard,” so that Porter can rest in peace because that is what she deserved.

Sure, the ex-husband of the deceased model also took to his Instagram on September 23 and stated that the book was fake and not authorized. Ahead of the memoir’s release, Porter’s close friend, Ebony Elecktra, also stated that her friend did not write that book.

