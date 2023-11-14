Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to Las Vegas to support friend Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been generating a significant amount of online excitement due to her Las Vegas show. She launched her Vegas residency, named "Play," in December 2021 and has consistently extended the schedule up to November 2023. When it comes to her live performances, Katy has consistently delivered outstanding musical experiences for her dedicated fan base. Interestingly, not only her fans but also her friends thoroughly enjoy witnessing her electrifying live performances and the way she ignites the stage with her iconic songs.

Recently, fans were thrilled to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in attendance at Katy Perry's final Las Vegas performance. The royal couple's presence at the event created quite a sensation and left fans ecstatic. Here's the full story.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry supported Katy Perry during her final Vegas show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen offering their support to their friend Katy Perry as she graced the stage for her final residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The royal couple made a special trip to Sin City for the concert, which took place at The Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday night. They enthusiastically cheered for Perry, who was accompanied by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The audience erupted with excitement as they spotted the royal pair being escorted to their seats just before the show began. Katy Perry is no stranger to performing in front of royalty, as she was among the performers at King Charles's coronation concert in May of this year, where she delivered captivating renditions of her hit songs 'Roar' and 'Firework.'

Celine Dion was also spotted at Katy Perry’s final Las Vegas show

Celine Dion, who had been away from the public eye due to a severe illness, has made a surprise return to the public scene in Las Vegas. She was seen attending Katy Perry's final show at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, sitting in the VIP section with her 13-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson. Dion's presence in the audience at Perry's farewell performance garnered even more attention than the appearances of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other notable figures spotted at Perry's farewell concert, as reported by news outlets and fan videos, included Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, and Zoe Saldana.