Meghan Markle's Ring Is The Most-Searched Celebrity Engagement Bling In The World; Here's Which Royal Comes Next

For over six years, one sparkling symbol of love has captivated the world—Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. Yes, since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan, her engagement ring has remained a topic of fascination.

It definitely symbolizes love, royalty, and their fairytale romance but why is everyone so obsessed with this ring? Let’s find out what makes Meghan’s ring so popular and also find out which another royal jewel shines bright too.

About 51k searches per month

Meghan’s ring stands out as the most sought-after celebrity engagement ring globally. Every month it gets searched more than 51,000 times. These numerous searches make it the most popular celebrity engagement ring worldwide. And, according to reports, it even beats the famous ring Princess Diana used to wear.

How was Meghan’s popular ring made?

Meghan’s popular ring is made by Cleave and Company. It features three dazzling diamonds. The center stone is ethically sourced from Botswana, and it symbolizes the couple’s bond with the African nation. The other two smaller diamonds are from Princess Diana’s personal collection. This special touch is a tribute to Harry’s beloved mother, making sure she’s part of their journey. During their engagement interview, Harry expressed his desire to ensure that his mother’s memory is a part of their life.

Meghan often wears her engagement ring alongside her wedding band and a special eternity band from Harry. However, Meghan’s ring has been modified over time, as her style evolves. After their royal wedding in May 2018, fans noticed an update to the ring in May 2019. Meghan swapped the original band for a delicate micro-pavé band. However, this change made the ring sparkle even more.

Last year, she stopped wearing her engagement ring for some time. The eagle-eyed fans noticed it, but sources claim that the ring went for servicing.

Princess Diana’s sapphire ring is next

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is the most-searched celebrity jewel in the world. However, it follows in the illustrious footsteps of another royal icon-Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond ring. That beautiful ring is now worn by Kate Middleton. According to reports, this iconic piece gets about 22,100 searches each month.

After Princess Diana passed away in 1997, her famous ring went to her son Prince Harry. He later gave it to his brother, Prince William, who later used it to propose to Kate Middleton in 2010. The ring has a big blue sapphire in the middle, surrounded by diamonds. It’s special because it is very different from other royal rings.

According to reports, the idea for Diana’s ring came from a brooch made for Queen Victoria in 1840. The brooch had a big sapphire and lots of diamonds around it. The brooch became an heirloom of the crown after Victoria died in 1901. Late Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing it on several occasions.

Meghan’s love for accessories

Meghan is known for her love of jewelry and often accessorizes with meaningful pieces. During her three-day trip to Nigeria, she wore a special item from Princess Diana’s collection. According to PEOPLE, that cross necklace was a recent gift from Prince Harry. Once it used to belong to the late Princess of Wales.

One of Meghan’s most prized possessions is Princess Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring. Harry gifted this ring to Meghan, and she first wore it at their wedding reception. Meghan also has a set of Princess Diana’s gold and diamond butterfly-shaped earrings and a gold bracelet with blue stones.

Other than these, Meghan owns a couple of other royal jewelry too. She elegantly combines these sentimental pieces with her chic outfits, creating a blend of modern style and royal tradition.

