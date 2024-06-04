Will Royals Join Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet's Birthday Celebration? Here's What We Know

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking the third birthday of their daughter, Lilibet. As per the latest reports, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently threw a pre-birthday party at their home in Montecito, California, and reportedly invited their close friends and family members.

As the couple is celebrating the birthday festivities of their daughter, who will turn three on June 4, 2024, people are curious to know if they will invite royal family members to join them to mark this special occasion. Read on for further details.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite royals to daughter Lilibet's birthday celebration?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently threw a pre-birthday bash for their daughter, Princess Lilibet, who turns three on June 4. According to People magazine, the celebration started early with an intimate gathering at their Montecito home in California.

The outlet noted that the couple invited their close friends, family members, and their daughter's friends to join her pre-birthday festivities over the weekend. While things are reportedly not well between the royals and the couple, people are now curious to know if they invited the royals to the pre-birthday party or if they will send them an invitation to join them to celebrate her actual birthday, which falls on June 4.

A royal expert, Phil Dampier, recently spoke with The Sun and revealed that Harry and Meghan "lost everyone's trust" in the family after they allegedly made multiple bombshell revelations in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Now, amid the alleged rumors against them, it will be interesting to see if the couple invites the royals to mark their daughter Lilibet's upcoming birthday celebration.

Know more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abruptly exited the royal family, stepped away from their royal duties, and relocated to the U.S. with their son, Prince Archie. The same year, they welcomed their second child, a daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to her birth announcement, shared on the Archewell Foundation website, their daughter was given a name after Queen Elizabeth's family nickname, and her middle name, Diana, "was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018. The couple shares two children: son Archie and their second child, a daughter Lilibet.