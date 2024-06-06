Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria, West Africa, last month as part of the Invictus Games' tenth-anniversary festivities. Her visit was marked to encourage young people and support mental health initiatives for military members.

During her visit, Meghan was bestowed with the customary Yoruba title 'Adetokunbo' by the Olowo of Owo. who is currently the monarch of Yoruba.

Meghan Markle reacts to the title received by Nigerian monarch

After receiving this honor, she wrote in a letter that she would treasure the title, which translates as the crown returns from over the sea, symbolizing her unique connection with Nigeria, her home. Meghan said, "I appreciate your kind welcome to Nigeria. I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo."

The Sussexes' trip to Nigeria coincides with the goals of Archewell, their foundation. Recently, Archewell and the Geanco Foundation teamed together to oversee surgical missions, advance maternal health, and offer scholarships to young Nigerian females who have been victims of terrorism.

Reports on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry losing their Royal titles

Following their resignation from their royal positions in 2020, there has been discussion regarding whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ought to retain their royal titles. In light of Meghan Markle's recent Nigerian title, Cosmopolitan reports that King Charles may be taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles away.

Advertisement

In particular, the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex that Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon the pair after their wedding in 2018.

Ever since tensions between the royals began to arise, rumors that the Sussexes would have their titles stripped have been surfacing like wildfire. However royal historian Robert Jobson's observations were published in The Daily Mail in April 2024, indicating that King Charles was facing greater pressure to demote the pair.

ALSO READ: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reach Agreement in Foreclosure Case; Here's What Happens Next