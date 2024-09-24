Michael Buble Reveals The Exact Number Of Times He Rejected The Voice Times Before Joining As Coach On Season 26; Find Out

Michael Bublé has joined The Voice as a coach for season 26 where he appears alongside Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire. However, he has rejected this position multiple times before.

During his appearance on the Today show on September 23, the singer revealed that it was not the first that he was invited to take part in the popular singing competition on NBC. Before finally accepting his role, he turned them down 15 -1 6 times because he was not sure about the prospect of judging other singers.

He clarified, "Most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone." Then, the realization dawned on him that it was not so much about judging the singer as it was more about coaching them. This prompted him to take up the position of a coach at The Voice. The Grammy winner regarded it as an opportunity to offer his knowledge and expertise in music to help other musicians through their career development.

The Sway hitmaker reflected on his newest responsibility as a coach, saying, "To get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part."

He showered praises on all his fellow coaches highlighting each of their best qualities. He called McEntire’s personality mesmerizing, Stefani’s straightforwardness striking while mentioning how lovely "uncle" Snoop Dogg’s nature is which makes them all very close.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Buble pointed out that they are not judges, rather they are coaches bringing their experiences and love for music to help the participants to become better artists.

With the commencement of the brand new season of The Voice, Buble is fully aware of how fierce the competition is. However, he has refrained from making any grand statements regarding winning the season. He said to Today, though his team is great, others are equally well-prepared.

Besides carrying out his coaching duties, Michael Bublé is also gearing up for the release of his first compilation album titled The Best of Bublé arriving on 22nd November. The collection is set to include his most popular tracks such as Feeling Good, Haven’t Met You Yet, and Sway among others. He beams with pride looking back at his career and the incredible partnerships and producers he came across while creating magical music.

