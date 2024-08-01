The Voice Season 26: Release Date, Schedule, Where to Watch & More

One of the fan-favorite NBC singing competition shows, The Voice is back with its season 26. However, it comes with a new pack of coaches, and amazing contestants and is scheduled for a new time. The fans can expect neck-to-neck competition among the aspiring contestants among each other to win the title.

Every new season of The Voice has brought new elements to entertain the audience and gave the industry a talented artist to showcase their magical voice. This season will be no different. It will delve into various genres of dynamic music performed by the contestants.

The Voice Season 26 will air on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble have been added to the coaches list which will bring new dimension and variation to the judging panel. Apart from them, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani have returned as reigning coaches of The Voice. While this is Reba’s third entry, Gwen is back after taking a break from last season. This bunch of judges surely brings excitement.

Episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday nights starting from September 26 on NBC. These episodes can also be streamed on streaming platforms, however, it might get delayed a bit as it might get posted after the live broadcast. For example, Eastern Time: 8 p.m.; Central Time: 7 p.m.; Mountain Time: 6 p.m.; Pacific Time: 5 p.m.

The Voice fans can easily watch the show on NBC but those who are watching it online can enjoy it on NBC.com or the NBC app. However, this requires logging in to the service provider. Apart from that, there are other streaming platforms as well, including YouTube TV, SlingTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV.

Fans can also go ahead and watch the show if the evening episode gets missed on Peacock or Hulu. These streaming platforms help fans watch it according to their timeline and schedule.

The Voice Season 26 can be expected to be bigger and better than the previous season as it brings two new judges to the panel, including Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble who have been in the industry for quite some time and have different opinions regarding the contestants’ talent. Reba is all set to put up a fight to get the title once again after winning last season with her team member Asher HaVon. On the other hand, Gwen Stefani wants to win once again.

A fresh batch of singers are ready to take the stage in a battle to win the top spot. So, The Voice fans get set to tune in to your favorite show on NBC or any streaming platform.

