Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, And Michael Bublé Perform Together For First Time As The Voice Coaches; Watch Here

NBC released the early promos for The Voice with the introduction of the new coaching lineup. Ahead of the reality show returning for its 26th season, the show released footage of Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Buble performing together, wearing matching outfits, and singing the rendition of 1966 hit, Reach Out, I’ll Be There. The coaches were brought together for the first-ever coach performance to excite the audience for the new season of the singing show.

Every coach, individually, too, got a chance to show off their vocal skills, which the viewers will also get to see once the show airs on television. The Voice is set to return with its updated judge lineup, as John Legend and Chance the Rapper exited the show in May 2024.

What did the coaches say about their upcoming journey on The Voice?

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Snoop Dogg shared his excitement about starting at the judge’s position in the upcoming season of The Voice. In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the musician revealed, “If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms.” The rapper further added, “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing.”

In his interview with Access Hollywood, McEntire revealed that he had been following his fellow coaches’ work and is looking forward to working with Snoop, McEntire, and Gwen Stefani.

Reba, in the interview, said about her fellow judges, "They’re going to love doing the show because it’s fun and you get to listen to so many talented people get up there and sing. We’ll have a fun time.”

Gwen Stefani’s special collaboration with The Coca Cola Company

Ahead of taking the coach chair at The Voice, Gwen Stefani collaborated with The Coca-Cola company and the International Olympic Committee to release a music video. Stefani, alongside Anderson. Paak dropped a track titled Hello World, following the commencement of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In the press release obtained by People Magazine, Stefani shared, "We are thrilled to officially launch 'Hello World' for Paris 2024 in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).” The statement further read, “We hope 'Hello World' inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games.”

The Voice will premiere on NBC starting on September 23.

