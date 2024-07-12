Minions 3 Confirmed: Release Date And Key Details Revealed

Minions 3, a sequel to the Despicable Me franchise, has been confirmed and has a new release date. The franchise has grown significantly since its inception in 2010, with spinoffs Minions in 2015 and Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2022. The upcoming installment will be written by Brian Lynch, who wrote the first Minions and directed by Pierre Coffin, a veteran director in the franchise. No story details for the film have yet been revealed.

Minions 3 gets a summer 2027 release date

Minions 3 is set to release on June 30, 2027. The date puts it on track to be the big July 4 weekend opener. The movie, written by Brian Lynch and directed by Oscar nominee Pierre Coffin, is set to be the big hit of the summer, following the success of Despicable Me 4 which earned over $200 million in its global opening. Illumination is producing the film alongside Bill Ryan.

There are no details on Minions 3 yet, but it seems safe to assume that it will once again involve the Minions in the past, helping Young Gru get into some shenanigans. Coffin, in addition to directing, will provide Minions' voices, which he has done since they debuted in 2010's Despicable Me.

The Minions franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon, reaching $5 billion in total box office. Every installment in the Despicable Me franchise has been a major hit at the box office. 2015's Minions leads the pack as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise with an impressive $1.157 billion earned worldwide. Minions: The Rise of Gru didn't quite hit these same levels of success in 2022, but it's still a winner with $940.2 million worldwide.

Despicable Me 4 has surpassed $250 million at the global box office

Despicable Me 4 has passed $250 million at the global box office, with a day-winning $15 million on July 9. The film is now on the edge of entering the top 10 worldwide earners this year, with just $20 million separating it and Boonie Bears: Time Twist.

The family-friendly banana-loving franchise is proving just as popular as ever, with its entry into the top 10 expected soon. The film's success at the box office is a testament to its success.

Despite a challenging start to the 2024 summer Box Office, ticket sales have rebounded due to the success of Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, which have already surpassed over $1 billion at the global box office. While Despicable Me 4 may not match this milestone, the franchise has achieved similar milestones with Minions and Despicable Me 3, showcasing the potential of animated films to achieve significant box office success.

Despicable Me 4 has proven the franchise's potential, balancing nostalgia and freshness. The latest film has exceeded expectations and showcased the loveable and hilarious Gru and the Minions. Talks have begun for another Despicable Me movie, with co-director Chris Renaud indicating a positive potential update. The franchise continues to deliver adorably loveable and hilarious content.

In a report by Variety, Renaud was certain of his stance on the possibility of a fifth Despicable Me, saying, "If we come up with a good story, and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible."

It could have been an easy opportunity for executives to grab the money available from the franchise and run, but it is reassuring to hear someone as closely involved as Renaud confirm that quality comes before quantity.

