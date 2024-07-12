Universal's Illumination Announces Minions 3 Following The Success Of Despicable Me 4; Set To Release In June 2027

Illumination continues its hit animated franchise!

An official announcement for the forthcoming Minions 3 has been made, marking the third sequel to the Minions franchise and the seventh overall—including Despicable Me movies. Universal has also announced the film's slotted release date as June 30, 2027.

It’s’ official! After the soaring success of Despicable Me 4, the Studio has announced that Minions 3 will hit the theaters in 2027. Written by Brian Lynch, the upcoming film will be helmed by Pierre Coffin, veteran director of the franchise.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan—executive producer on The Super Mario Bros. Movie—will be producing Minions 3.

More than ten years after its creation, the franchise has become one of the greatest animated franchises and biggest projects under Illumination’s banner. It recently achieved a milestone of almost $5 billion at the global box office, a collective total of all the Despicable Me and Minions movies.

The success of Despicable Me 4

The franchise has been ruling the animated world for quite a while, and the success of the fourth installment proved that it has a long life left on the big screen. Despicable Me 4 shattered the box office with a $230 million worldwide collection on its opening weekend.

However, it wasn’t the first time for the franchise, which includes Minions, one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Oscar-nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 grossed $1 billion at the global box office.

In 2022, Minions: The Rise of Gru made history by having the highest Fourth of July opening weekend collection ever at the domestic box office. The world is not tired of the funky yellow pill-shaped creatures, so it’s not surprising that the studio wants to continue to deliver.