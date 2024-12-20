Minnie Driver Talks About Improvising In Grosse Pointe Blank Because Of THIS Reason; READ

Minnie Driver’s career trajectory has been nothing less than impressive. She has given incredible performances in many projects that have swept the audience off of their feet but one film, that the actress thinks stands out in her filmography is none other than her comedy film, Grosse Pointe Blank, as the movie was almost entirely improvised.

Driver discussed this when she appeared on SiriusXM’s This Life Of Mine With James Cordon. She shared that they were making the aforementioned movie and that everyone knew that the script was not good, “but it's this great idea.”

The actress told the host that they shot for two days and she recalled that it was not that “disastrous” but it was not humorous.

The Good Will Hunting star stated that John Cusack, who also stars in the movie, went to the former Disney head, Joe Roth, and asked if they could improvise and asked if he would give them a week and witness the “dailies” and tell him if he does not think that it is great.

She added the director of the venture, George Armitage, served as a force to go along with that.

The Beekeeper star shared that they improvised the entire thing and it resulted in feeling like were “going to go up in flames” every day.

During the chat, the actress said, “I got sort of vaulted into this because I read with Cusack and we had this massive connection. And then he said we should just come and hang out and like, we should see what's up, which I did.”

Driver revealed to Cordon that she came to the realization that, “the way that they make things is like, it is this moving creative train, and if you want to jump on board and make stuff, then do that and be willing. And I was.”

She added, “This was sort of a revolution of the way in which you make films. And I knew that this was in a bubble, and I probably wasn't going to make a film like this again because it was like a runaway train. It was amazing.”

