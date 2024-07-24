Hailey Bieber is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber this year. Hailey has been in the spotlight ever since she announced her pregnancy but recently what caught the eyes of fans was her engagement ring. The model dismissed reports that her husband, Justin Bieber, gave her engagement ring a huge upgrade; in reality, it only received a tiny one.

Hailey Bieber talks about her engagement ring upgrade from Justin Bieber

In an interview with W Magazine, the 27-year-old model stated she didn't want to talk about her new bling but eventually felt the need to dispel speculations about the stone's size. Hailey revealed, "Actually, this is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated. They’re going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it."

In a May Instagram photo by Rhode's founder, Lorraine Schwartz, fans spotted the updated ring. The last picture on the carousel provided a close-up view of her recently done manicure along with various items that appeared to be recent additions to her jewelry collection, such as a large oval diamond larger than the one her husband Justin Bieber proposed in 2018.

Hailey and Justin announced their pregnancy in May

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018 in a New York City courtroom and then had a bigger wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in front of their loved ones. Hailey, 30, and Justin, 30, announced their first pregnancy on Thursday, May 9. They included pictures from the previous day's vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii, in the announcement post.

Advertisement

Hailey shared a heartfelt video of herself and Justin renewing their vows in May. The soon-to-be parents wore platinum Tiffany Forever bands with a full circle of diamonds for the celebration. Hailey has been flaunting her big baby belly on social media and in public ever since she announced her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Madonna’s Son Faces Poverty Despite Pop Icon’s USD 850 Million Net Worth