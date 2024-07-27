'Most Stunning Custom LadyPool Couture': Blake Lively Praises Her Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere Look

It’s no longer a secret that Blake Lively plays Lady Deadpool in her husband Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. Although Lady Deadpool’s face is concealed by her suit, the role is indeed portrayed by Lively. Her look from the movie premiere has become the talk of the town!

Blake attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere alongside her husband, wearing a stunning custom-made Versace catsuit adorned with intricate floral detailing for a feminine touch. In a recent Instagram post, the actress praised the team behind her couture and shared the story behind her role as Lady Deadpool.

Blake Lively’s post about her catsuit

The It Ends With Us actress stunned in a Versace red second-skin, off-shoulder catsuit inspired by her Lady Deadpool look from the film. Her ensemble was complemented by subtle makeup, statement earrings, and chunky rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Blake was seen posing alongside Gigi Hadid, who wore a Wolverine-yellow Miu Miu couture gown.

In her Instagram post, Blake Lively shared her experience and expressed her gratitude to the Versace team. She wrote, “♥️💛 What a night ♥️💛 The love & joy that was felt watching @deadpoolmovie was almost as potent as what I felt when I arrived and - once again - matched the carpet. This time with my perfect date @gigihadid 💛🔥 I took too many photos to share in one post. But I had to post these especially to call out the real hero of the night, @versace for making me the most stunning custom LadyPool couture I could’ve ever dreamed of. It is actual art. The work & love that was put into this piece is nothing short of divine.”

Blake also thanked Christian Louboutin for the perfect red spike-heel boots that completed her outfit and praised Judith Leiber for creating the custom wristlet bag, designed to resemble a bomb, that she carried. She concluded her post by expressing her appreciation to the fans who attended the premiere.

Blake Lively’s story behind donning Lady Deadpool

Blake Lively recently shared a new set of photos on Instagram, showcasing her outfit without any makeup or jewelry, paired with a casual baseball cap. In her caption, she marveled at the universe's sense of humor, reflecting on how her journey with the character of Lady Deadpool has come full circle.

Blake reminisced about meeting Ryan Reynolds on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010, at a time when Rob Liefeld had only drawn an unmasked Lady Deadpool character and the Deadpool movie was still a concept. Fast forward 12 years, and after reading Rob’s post a year after the third film was shot, she found herself playing the character in the movie, bringing a touch of serendipity to her career.

Well, probably that’s how life comes in a circle. What do you think? Let us know your opinion about Blake’s look from the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

